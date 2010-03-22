EU capitals defend Ashton's powers in diplomatic corps

EU capitals are calling for more money and clearer powers for the head of the bloc's diplomatic corps, as foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday (22 March) to review plans for the new institution.
An internal paper drafted by the Spanish EU presidency on Friday set out "the main lines of convergence shared by a great majority of delegations" following three months of debate.
The text strikes a blow against the European Commission by saying the European External Action Servi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
