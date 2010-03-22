Ad
euobserver
Catherine Ashton is expected to present her final EEAS proposal by the end of March (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU capitals defend Ashton's powers in diplomatic corps

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU capitals are calling for more money and clearer powers for the head of the bloc's diplomatic corps, as foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday (22 March) to review plans for the new institution.

An internal paper drafted by the Spanish EU presidency on Friday set out "the main lines of convergence shared by a great majority of delegations" following three months of debate.

The text strikes a blow against the European Commission by saying the European External Action Servi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Catherine Ashton is expected to present her final EEAS proposal by the end of March (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections