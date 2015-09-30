Juncker produces missing page on tax rulings

Two weeks after telling MEPs he didn’t know about a missing page in a report on Luxembourg tax rulings, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker sent it on Wednesday (30 September) to an MEP.

The page was redacted from a 240-page "report on fiscal fraud in Luxembourg" written in 1996 by Jeannot Krecke, who was at the time vice-president of the Luxembourg Socialist Workers’ Party (LSWP).

Juncker, a political opponent, had been appointed prime minister a few months before. ...