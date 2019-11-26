Ad
Younous Omarjee (GUE/NGL, France) is president of the REGI committee (Photo: EP)

Safeguarding European solidarity

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

The European Parliament's committee for regional development (REGI) does not often make headlines in Brussels' news.

However, for many Europeans it can be precisely these regional funds that make the EU the most visible force of change.

Those who visited central European countries before 2004, or 2007, and went again 10 years later, have no doubt seen the new infrastructure built with European funds.

Therefore, these so-called Structural Funds and the Cohesion Fund are at ...

