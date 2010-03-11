France and Germany eye top job in EU diplomatic corps

With plans for the EU's new diplomatic corps entering their final stage, EU capitals have quietly begun to negotiate over who will take the top jobs up for grabs.

The office of EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton is aiming to submit a draft organigram for the External Action Service (EAS) to EU diplomats in Brussels on 17 March.

According to an EU official acquainted with the document, Ms Ashton's office wants the service to have nine senior posts: A secretary general, two...