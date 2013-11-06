Ad
euobserver
Spanish students studying oversees will see their monthly living allowances cut (Photo: Ojo Espejo)

Spanish government under fire over Erasmus cuts

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Spain’s sudden decision to cut Erasmus scholarships in the middle of the academic year has sparked outrage among Spanish students and some members of government.

The cost-cutting measure, introduced last week, cancels a €120 per month living allowance from the national coffer on top of the standard Erasmus EU-funded grant.

The move affects all but the poorest Spanish Erasmus students but the uproar forced Education Minister Jose Ignacio Wert on Tuesday (5 November) to extend the g...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Spanish students studying oversees will see their monthly living allowances cut (Photo: Ojo Espejo)

