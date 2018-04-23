Secrecy of VW fraud report 'unacceptable', says MEP

The European Investment Bank's decision to keep secret the entire report on how it was misled into lending €400m to emissions-cheating Volkswagen is "not acceptable", according to Green MEP Heidi Hautala.

The Finnish deputy told EUobserver that she thought the whole report should be made public, but it was "outrageous" that the bank did not grant at least partial access to the document.

"It is really a shame that our European Investment Bank is behaving in this way," she said.

...