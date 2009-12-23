New Year court battle looming over EU wages

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso will after the Christmas holidays propose that the executive takes member states to court over a decision to slash a pay rise for EU officials.

Member states on Wednesday (23 December) unanimously agreed to cut the planned 2010 wage increase from 3.70 percent to 1.85 percent.

The move follows a push by EU budget paymasters Germany, the UK and the Netherlands, as well as poorer countries, such as Poland, to reduce the hike amid nega...