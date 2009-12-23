Ad
euobserver
President Barroso will propose that the commission takes court action. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

New Year court battle looming over EU wages

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso will after the Christmas holidays propose that the executive takes member states to court over a decision to slash a pay rise for EU officials.

Member states on Wednesday (23 December) unanimously agreed to cut the planned 2010 wage increase from 3.70 percent to 1.85 percent.

The move follows a push by EU budget paymasters Germany, the UK and the Netherlands, as well as poorer countries, such as Poland, to reduce the hike amid nega...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

