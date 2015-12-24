Ad
euobserver
A 'Rajoyless' PP or new elections in Spring are among the options to solve Spanish governing vacuum. (Photo: Partido Popular Castilla y León)

Analysis

Who will govern in Spain?

EU Political
by Daniel Stemler, Madrid,

Sunday’s (20 December) historical general election in Spain has created real uncertainty over the country’s future.

Although the conservative Popular Party (PP) confidently won the election, gaining 123 seats in the Spanish parliament, it fell far short to gain absolute majority and be able to form a government alone.

The Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) won 90 seats, meanwhile newcomers, far-left Podemos (We can) and centrist Ciudadanos (Citizens), acquired 69 and 40 seats respec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Spain's uncertain road to a new government
Spanish election: Conservatives resist call for change
Spanish election: A geek's guide to the big night
Spain ends two-party system, coalition talks ahead
A 'Rajoyless' PP or new elections in Spring are among the options to solve Spanish governing vacuum. (Photo: Partido Popular Castilla y León)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections