King accepts Belgian PM's resignation

Belgium's King Albert II has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yves Leterme, raising the spectre of national elections just weeks before the country is scheduled to take over the EU's rotating presidency on 1 July.

Mr Leterme tendered his resignation on Thursday after the Flemish Liberal (Open VLD) party pulled out of his ruling coalition government, the long-running squabble revolving round the linguistic status of suburbs surrounding Brussels.

The king subsequently ask...