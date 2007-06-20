MEPs agree to watered down pension plan

The European Parliament has voted for EU-wide minimum standards for supplementary pension rights to make it easier for EU citizens to move jobs both within their own country and within the EU. But the draft law has been watered down significantly from the original proposal by the European Commission.
MEPs meeting in Strasbourg agreed on Wednesday (20 June) to set minimum standards for getting and keeping supplementary pension rights for workers – such as group insurance contracts, pay-a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here