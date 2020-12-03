EU Commission mulls ways round Hungary-Poland block

The EU Commission is considering alternatives to push ahead with the coronavirus recovery fund without Hungary and Poland - if the two countries maintain their veto on the bloc's budget due to the linking EU funds to respect for the rule of law.
A senior commission official said the remaining 25 member states could proceed with setting up the €750bn recovery fund, which is aimed at helping economies hit by the pandemic, to act as a "bridge" until Hungary and Poland stop their blockage....
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
