Ad
euobserver
The Charle Hebdo attacks have brought several of France's societal issues to the fore (Photo: Paul S.)

Analysis

France and the post-Charlie challenge

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Paris,

Not everybody is Charlie after all. In the wake of the massive demonstration of national unity, on 11 January, France has discovered that the consensus around its much cherished “republican values” is not as widely shared as expected.

The “I am not Charlie” movement is heterogeneous, from people distancing themselves from the satirical and often provocative Charlie Hebdo to a large part of the young Muslim population of France rejecting mainstream values.

It poses a challenge to t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Are we going to stand up for Charlie?
The Charle Hebdo attacks have brought several of France's societal issues to the fore (Photo: Paul S.)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections