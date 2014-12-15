Moscovici to arrive in Greece amid uncertainty over elections

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici will arrive in Athens on Monday (15 December), amid rising anger about Brussels interference in this week's presidential elections.

Moscovici’s visit is meant to focus on reaching agreement on the last economic reforms Greece must make before the final tranche of €1.8 billion from its €240 billion bailout is paid out - however the dynamics of the presidential election are set to take centre stage.

Antonis Samaras’ governing coalition, led...