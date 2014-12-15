Ad
Syriza's Alexis Tsipras is tipped to win early elections if no Greek president is elected on Thursday (Photo: Lorenzo Gaudenzi)

Moscovici to arrive in Greece amid uncertainty over elections

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici will arrive in Athens on Monday (15 December), amid rising anger about Brussels interference in this week's presidential elections.

Moscovici’s visit is meant to focus on reaching agreement on the last economic reforms Greece must make before the final tranche of €1.8 billion from its €240 billion bailout is paid out - however the dynamics of the presidential election are set to take centre stage.

Antonis Samaras’ governing coalition, led...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

