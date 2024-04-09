Economic plans of EU 'Big Three' are evidence of low ambition

It's always significant when the EU's 'Big Three' get together. Unlike the traditional Franco-German axis, France, Germany and Italy rarely attempt to jointly shape EU policy.

The gathering of the 'Big Three's economy ministers in Meudon near Paris on Monday (8 April) was followed by a joint communique that amounts to a mini-economic manifesto for the next five years. Two months ahead of European elections that appear almost certain to deliver a second term for the German EU Commissi...