Iceland joining the EU the 'only way,' says Bjork

Enigmatic Icelandic pop-star Bjork has said that joining the European Union seems like "the only way" to escape the severe economic crisis her country is undergoing.

The singer made the remark in Brussels, while supporting the United Nations Information Centre for Western Europe's launch of "CoolPlanet2009," a campaign to raise awareness on environmental issues and to mobilise citizens in support of a new climate agreement.

Asked by reporters after the launch of the campaign on Th...