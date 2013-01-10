Ad
Do not turn inwards, the US tells London (Photo: J. A. Alcaide)

US warns Britain on EU referendum

by Valentina Pop,

The Obama administration has warned Britain against sidelining itself in the EU as Prime Minister Cameron comes under increasing pressure to hold a membership referendum.

"We have a growing relationship with the EU as an institution, which has an increasing voice in the world, and we want to see a strong British voice in that EU," Philip Gordon, the State Department's main official dealing with EU affairs said Wednesday (9 January) in London.

He added that "referendums have often ...

