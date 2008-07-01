Ad
Turkey's EU hopes in danger as anti-AKP case opens

by Leigh Phillips,

A Turkish court case is to open today (1 July) whose result could bring to a crashing halt Turkey's hopes of joining the European Union.

The country's constitutional court is to hear charges brought by the chief prosecutor, Abdurrahman Yalcinkaya, against Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) that they are bent on undermining Turkey's secular constitution and transforming the country into an Islamic state.

If the court agrees with the pros...

