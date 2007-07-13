Citizens of partnership, not subjects of an empire

Having now seen the headlines, Mr Barroso, the President of the European Commission, must be regretting his careless remarks about the European Union being an empire.
Europe has not had an altogether happy experience with empires, whether at home or abroad and in any case the idea of empire - a centre that grows wealthy on the resources of the lands it controls - is surely the opposite of what the EU is supposed to entail. His rationale is therefore something of a mystery; more importan...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.