Nine Catalan separatist leaders given long jail terms

The Spanish Supreme court on Monday (14 October) sentenced nine Catalan leaders to between nine to 13 years in prison for sedition and the misuse of public funds, over their role in the region's 2017 failed bid for independence.

The three other defendants were found guilty only of disobedience and not sentenced to prison.

However, the defence teams announced that they will appeal the decision at the Spanish Constitutional Court and at the European Court of Human Rights.

The ...