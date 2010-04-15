Iceland volcano ash halts European flights

A large ash cloud from a volcanic eruption in Iceland has grounded hundreds of European and transatlantic flights, with several UK airports shutting down as the pollution approaches British airspace.

Hundreds of flights to and from the UK, Sweden and Norway were delayed or cancelled due to the drifting debris on Thursday morning (15 April), as well as most transatlantic flights over northern Europe.

British Airways stopped all domestic flights on Thursday, while airports in Aberd...