EU report good for Kosovo, bad for Serbia

The European Commission has said Albania, Kosovo and Macedonia should take steps forward in their bids to join the EU.
Its annual enlargement report out on Wednesday (10 October) recommended that member states should give Albania official EU candidate status and repeated calls to open accession talks with Macedonia.
It also said EU countries can sign a pre-accession pact, called a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA), with Kosovo despite the fact five of them do not rec...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
