The ESM will move into this building early next year (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Eurozone to launch new rescue fund

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (8 October) will hold the inaugural session of the permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is to have a firepower of €500bn by next year as countries gradually pay into it..

The fund should have already been operational on 1 July, but constitutional challenges in Germany delayed the launch by three months.

For now, its headquarters remain within the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF...

