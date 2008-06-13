After the Irish said No

Ireland has said "No", but there are 26 other member states whose opinion matters too.\n \nIt is inconceivable that all of the others will simply say "too bad - one country has said ‘No' to the package as it stands, so let's forget reform and stick with the current system for evermore."\n \nAll member states want reform. Even the ‘No' campaigners in Ireland claimed they want to negotiate a better package.\n \nSo, what is to be done? First, Ireland must have a profound internal debate to ident...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
