Ad
euobserver
Belgium is planning to open its markets for all EU workers by 1 January 2009 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Belgium plans to open labour markets

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The Belgian interior ministry is preparing to lift restrictions on workers from member states which joined the EU from 2004 onwards.

Currently, "new" EU citizens wanting to work in Belgium need a work permit, accompanied by lengthy administrative procedures, which are only lighter for a limited number of jobs – such as for architects, computer specialists, translators, engineers or nurses.

However, the plans put forward by Belgian interior minister Patrick Dewael – and seen by th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU states encouraged to open labour markets to Bulgarians and Romanians
Belgium is planning to open its markets for all EU workers by 1 January 2009 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections