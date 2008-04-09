Ad
Turkey set to pass key freedom of speech reform

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The Turkish parliament is next week likely to pass a bill softening a law which sets limits on freedom of the speech by criminalizing insults to "Turkishness".

One article in the country's penal code - article 301 - currently imposes up to three years in prison for such an insult.

Many Turkish intellectuals and writers have been tried under the article, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk.

"I believe we will push the amendment to Article 301 through parliament next wee...

