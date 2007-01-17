Barroso lists top five values for EU birthday text

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said Brussels should be included in the preparation of a highly symbolic 50 year anniversary declaration on the future of Europe.

The statement should look ahead to the next 50 years of the EU and "must fully involve the Parliament and the Commission," Mr Barroso said before MEPs and in the presence of german chancellor Angela Merkel, currently heading the bloc.

Talking animatedly, the Portuguese politician presented the statement ...