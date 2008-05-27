European Parliament's political diversity at risk

The European Parliament is unlike any other. There is no executive formed by a majority party and there is no official opposition. As befits the complex diversity of the union it serves, the parliament is pluralism personified.
When I last counted there were 99 different political parties represented here, forming transnational alliances within seven political groups.
Seven is not a large number. The system caters well enough with seven groups and a small number of non-attached m...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
