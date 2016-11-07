Bulgarian PM threatens to quit

Bulgaria’s prime minister Boyko Borissov raised the stakes in the country’s presidential elections, saying on Sunday (6 November) he will pull his party from government if his candidate Tsetska Tsacheva is not elected.

"We have a real chance to win in the run-off next Sunday. But if we lose, the government will resign on Monday morning," Borissov said after initial exit polls suggested Tsacheva was likely to come second.

With two-thirds of the ballots counted, Tsacheva, a 58-yea...