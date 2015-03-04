Ad
euobserver
“It is in no way a breach of the embargo," says Prague (Photo: Yarden Sachs)

Allegations of selling arms to Russia met with silence in Prague

by Katerina Safarikova, Prague,

Allegations that Czech companies have been selling arms to Russia despite an EU embargo have been met with a strange silence in Prague.

Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reported earlier this week that two Czech companies, Cairo CZ and Exim Arms, have been exporting firearms to Russia throughout the year – despite the fact that, since 1 August 2014, and arms embargo has been in place due to the war in eastern Ukraine.

According to the report, the Czech firms sold thousands of firearms ...

Putin's ally in Prague Castle
