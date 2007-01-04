Small EU states do not need full commissioners, Verheugen says

European Commission vice-president Guenter Verheugen has questioned the need for small EU countries to have their own member of the European Commission, as part of far-reaching proposals to reform the EU executive.

Mr Verheugen, Germany's commissioner for industry, suggested on German ZDF television on Wednesday (3 January) small member states could have deputy rather than fully-fledged members of a future revamped EU commission.

"A small member state would benefit more from pro...