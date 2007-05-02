Estonia calls for EU help on Russia embassy siege

Estonia has appealed for EU support in an escalating row with Russia over its relocation of a Soviet-era war monument, after street protests in Tallinn last weekend and amid an ongoing blockade of the Estonian embassy in Moscow.
"The issue of the Bronze soldier and vandalism in Tallinn is a matter for Estonia, but the coordinated activity of Russia against Estonia is a matter for the whole EU," Estonian foreign minister Urmas Paet said on Tuesday (1 May), AFP reports.
The minist...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
