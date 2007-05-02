Ad
euobserver
The Bronze Soldier row adds to the list of problems ahead of the EU-Russia summit (Photo: Wikipedia)

Estonia calls for EU help on Russia embassy siege

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

Estonia has appealed for EU support in an escalating row with Russia over its relocation of a Soviet-era war monument, after street protests in Tallinn last weekend and amid an ongoing blockade of the Estonian embassy in Moscow.

"The issue of the Bronze soldier and vandalism in Tallinn is a matter for Estonia, but the coordinated activity of Russia against Estonia is a matter for the whole EU," Estonian foreign minister Urmas Paet said on Tuesday (1 May), AFP reports.

The minist...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Bronze Soldier row adds to the list of problems ahead of the EU-Russia summit (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections