Ad
euobserver
Another new far-right alliance in the European Parliament, led by the previously homeless Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, was officially announced on Wednesday. (Photo: X)

Germany's AfD form EU Parliament's second new far-right group

EU Political
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

A second new far-right alliance in the European Parliament, led by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was announced on Wednesday (10 July), after they succeeded in gathering a small group of fellow extremist parties around them. 

The so-called ‘Europe of Sovereign Nations’ group, also known as 'The Sovereignists', comprises 28 members from nine count...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Orban's new Patriots for Europe group is targeting the council, not the parliament
Orbán in race to meet EU Parliament's top-jobs deadline
Another new far-right alliance in the European Parliament, led by the previously homeless Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, was officially announced on Wednesday. (Photo: X)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections