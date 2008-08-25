EU secularism undermined Lisbon, Irish cardinal says

Europe's attempts to keep religion away from the public domain was one of the reasons the Irish rejected the EU's new Lisbon treaty, the country's top Catholic church figure, cardinal Sean Brady, has suggested.

Speaking at the Humbert Summer School in Co Mayo on Sunday (24 August), the cleric said the EU's prevailing culture and social agenda seems to be driven by the secular tradition "rather than by the Christian memory and heritage of the vast majority of member states," the Irish Ti...