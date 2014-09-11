Ad
euobserver
Margaritis Schinas will be the new main commission spokesperson (Photo: European Commission)

Greek to front Juncker's new media strategy

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Jean-Claude Juncker has appointed a Greek EU official as his main spokesperson, part of his revamped media strategy for the new EU commission.

"I've made a few changes in the spokespersons' service," Juncker announced Wednesday (10 September) when presenting the who's who of the new EU commission, due to start in November.

He said he appointed Margaritis Schinas as his main spokesperson, assisted by Natasha Bertaud "who already stepped up to the plate" and Mina Andreeva.

Be...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

New commission sees greater role for Juncker deputies
Juncker's chief of staff: 'I get 800 emails a day'
Margaritis Schinas will be the new main commission spokesperson (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections