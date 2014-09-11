Greek to front Juncker's new media strategy

Jean-Claude Juncker has appointed a Greek EU official as his main spokesperson, part of his revamped media strategy for the new EU commission.

"I've made a few changes in the spokespersons' service," Juncker announced Wednesday (10 September) when presenting the who's who of the new EU commission, due to start in November.

He said he appointed Margaritis Schinas as his main spokesperson, assisted by Natasha Bertaud "who already stepped up to the plate" and Mina Andreeva.

