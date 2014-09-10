Ad
euobserver
Google has recieved 120,000 requests to remove names from its search engine (Photo: Carlos Luna)

Google urged to stick to European court privacy ruling

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Privacy campaigners are urging Google to respect a European court ruling on the "right to be forgotten" as the Internet giant tours European capitals to debate the issue.

Google chief Eric Schmidt in Italy on Wednesday (10 September) moderated the second leg of the Google advisory council, a panel of eight experts appointed by the firm to help it implement the controversial verdict.

The Luxembourg-based EU court in May concluded it was reasonable to ask Google to amend searches ba...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

