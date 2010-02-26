Iceland debt talks collapse

Talks between Iceland and the UK and the Netherlands over the Icesave banking dispute collapsed late on Thursday, making a referendum on a previously agreed deal more likely, a vote the government in Reykjavik is almost certain to lose.

The Icelandic finance ministry announced on Thursday evening that the latest round of talks between the parties had "adjourned without a final resolution."

Representatives of the three parties had been meeting in London for the last two weeks.

<...