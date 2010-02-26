Ad
euobserver
Reykjavik street: The Icelandic people are up in arms about the Icesave deal (Photo: European Commission)

Iceland debt talks collapse

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Talks between Iceland and the UK and the Netherlands over the Icesave banking dispute collapsed late on Thursday, making a referendum on a previously agreed deal more likely, a vote the government in Reykjavik is almost certain to lose.

The Icelandic finance ministry announced on Thursday evening that the latest round of talks between the parties had "adjourned without a final resolution."

Representatives of the three parties had been meeting in London for the last two weeks.

