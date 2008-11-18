Ad
While abortion and gay marriage figured prominently amongst election literature, voters had other concerns about the treaty (Photo: EUobserver)

Dublin in talks with EU capitals to retain commissioner

by Leigh Phillips,

The Irish foreign minister, Micheal Martin has said that Dublin is in talks with other European capitals to see if the retention of a commissioner for each member state is viable - a key concern of No voters in the June referendum on the Lisbon Treaty.

Mr Martin made the announcement on Monday (17 November) speaking to Irish public broadcaster RTE.

"We've had a number of discussions over the last couple of weeks, and those discussions are ongoing and have intensified in recent tim...

