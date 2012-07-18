Ad
euobserver
Victor Ponta - Very much on Brussels' radar (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Brussels accepts Ponta's promises but warns on implementation

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has said it will take into account pledges by Prime Minister Victor Ponta to bolster the rule of law in Romania when it releases a report later today, but warned it will keep a a close eye on whether the promises are kept.

"If implemented as announced, all the requirements outlined by President Barroso in his meeting on the 12th July have been met, or will be met," the commission said in a statement Tuesday (17 July).

The apparent climbdown by Ponta in the ...

EU Political

Latest News

euobserver

