MEPs vote in favour of EU treaty

Deputies in the European Parliament have voted strongly in favour of the EU's latest treaty, endorsing a report saying the new document will make the EU more democratic, give EU citizens more rights and improve the day-to-day working of the 27-nation bloc.

Adopted on Wednesday (20 February) by 525 votes in favour, 115 against and 29 abstentions, the three-hour long debate preceding it ranged from those strongly in favour of the treaty to those accusing member states of bypassing EU citi...