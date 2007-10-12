Call for 'coordinated' ratification of EU treaty

EU communications commissioner Margot Wallstrom has suggested there should be some synchronisation between national parliaments when they ratify the new Reform Treaty.
In a comment piece in EUobserver, Ms Wallstrom writes that "in order to stimulate a debate at European level, I would like to see a degree of [ratification] coordination among the Member States."
"It would be possible, and in my view desirable, for national parliaments - a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here