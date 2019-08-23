Ad
Pablo Iglesias (l) with Pedro Sanchez, who runs a minority government with Iglesias' support (Photo: Podemos)

Spain heading for yet another general election

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A one-month countdown began on Friday (23 August) for Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez to form a new government or face elections.

His centre-left Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) has until 23 September to do a deal with the leftist Unidas Podemos (UP) - a coalition of the Podemos and the United Left parties.

If he does not make it then parliament is to be dissolved, with elections, the fourth ones in just four years, will be held on 10 November.

Sanchez won the highes...

