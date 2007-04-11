Ad
"We will simply not put to ratification a treaty that was rejected by a large majority of the Dutch population" (Photo: EUobserver)

Dutch government favours new look treaty for the EU

by Honor Mahony and Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The Dutch government has said the renewed talks on an EU treaty should focus on the current shortcomings in the system rather than aiming to become an overarching "constitutional treaty."

Speaking to MEPs on Tuesday (10 April), Europe minister Frans Timmermans said his government is not prepared to present to the Dutch electorate the same document it rejected in June 2005.

"We will simply not put to ratification a treaty that was rejected by a large majority of the Dutch populatio...

