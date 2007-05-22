Ad
euobserver
The Vaxholm case could have important consequences for the EU services market (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels awaits crucial labour rules case

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Policy makers in Brussels are waiting with keen interest to hear a preliminary ruling this week in a court case that could have major implications for the EU's social model.

On Wednesday (21 May), the advocate general at the European Court of Justice will give an opinion in a case that is eventually likely to clear up several key questions in EU law and workers rights.

These include whether minimum wages are a question for the national or European level - in this case whether the ...

The Vaxholm case could have important consequences for the EU services market (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU Political
euobserver

