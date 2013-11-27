Ad
Bundestag: A deal has been reached, but needs approval (Photo: BriYYZ)

German parties agree 'Grand Coalition'

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the early hours of Wednesday (27 November) reached a deal for a "Grand Coalition'" with the Social Democrats (SPD), after over two months of negotiations.

But the centre-left party still needs the approval of its 475,000 members, with the vote result expected on 14 December.

Merkel and the leaders of the SPD and her Bavarian sister-party, CSU, will present the coalition deal later on Wednesday. The parties have divided the ministries among thems...

