Commission backs Albania-EU membership talks

The European Commission has said Albania should be given the green light to open EU membership talks.
Presenting the EU executive's annual enlargement reports on Wednesday (16 October), commissioner Stefan Fuele said that the step, which comes three years after the commission rejected Albania's first application, was conditional on Tirana continuing to combat organised crime and corruption.
EU governments will decide on whether to formalise candidate status at a summit in Decembe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.