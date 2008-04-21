Croatia takes further step towards EU membership

Croatia took a further step towards EU membership on Monday (21 April) by starting talks on energy and transport with the 27-nation bloc.

The two new policy areas represent the 17th and 18th chapters of the 35-chapter negotiations package that has to be concluded between the two sides before Zagreb can join the EU.

"This is a good and strong statement which gives us more courage and optimism for the months ahead of us," Croatia's chief negotiator with the EU Vladimir Drobnjak was ...