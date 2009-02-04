Ad
Striking workers in Britain have been given some support in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

British strikes take on EU dimension

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A series of strikes in Britain revolving around a key EU internal market law have taken on a European dimension as a group of leftist MEPs take up the protesters' cause.

Five MEPs from the Socialist, Green and leftist factions in the European Parliament on Wednesday (4 February) signed a declaration pledging to veto the swearing in of the next European Commission in autumn if the law is not changed.

Their move comes as Britain has been struck by a series of strikes after Total, in...

