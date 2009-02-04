British strikes take on EU dimension

A series of strikes in Britain revolving around a key EU internal market law have taken on a European dimension as a group of leftist MEPs take up the protesters' cause.
Five MEPs from the Socialist, Green and leftist factions in the European Parliament on Wednesday (4 February) signed a declaration pledging to veto the swearing in of the next European Commission in autumn if the law is not changed.
Their move comes as Britain has been struck by a series of strikes after Total, in...
