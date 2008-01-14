Ad
euobserver
France takes over the EU presidency on 1 July (Photo: EUobserver)

France steals Slovenia's EU presidency limelight

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has added planet Mars to the already long ‘to-do' list he has planned for the EU saying he wants a space policy concentrating on cooperation with the US, particularly in the exploration of this little-known planet.

Speaking in the French Guiana on Tuesday (12 February), Mr Sarkozy, who has a reputation for getting personally involved in a wide range of issues, said the EU should have a "sensible and coherent space policy."

"I speak for France, and ...

Tags

