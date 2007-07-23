Turkey's pro-European party wins elections

Following a landslide victory in parliamentary elections, the current Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue pressing for economic growth and political reforms designed to prepare the country for the EU membership.

The ruling AK party of moderate Islamists received around 47 percent of the votes in a poll held on Sunday (22 July), up by 12 points compared to 2002 elections.

Due to a more united opposition it will however have slightly fewer seats than be...