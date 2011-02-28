Ad
Veteran MEP keeps immunity in tax blunder

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

MEPs in the legal affairs committee on Monday (28 February) voted unanimously against a request by German prosecutors to lift the immunity of centre-right veteran euro-deputy Elmar Brok in a tax blunder. Mr Brok maintains it was a one-off and he has already paid the €2,300 due six years ago.

"Our committee members voted unanimously, across the board, against lifting the immunity of Mr Brok," Klaus-Heiner Lehne, the chairman of the legal affairs committee told this website after the meet...

